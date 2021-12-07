Mercyhealth Hospital lights up Love Light Tree

by Site staff

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville lit up its Love Light Tree for the holidays Monday.

The hospital has been asking people to purchase a light in honor of someone special this holiday season.

The tree will be lit every night for the next few weeks to provide comfort and lift the spirits of those who see it.

“Every year, we have a star at the top we use and dedicate to someone,” Judy Jaggard, the past president of Mercyhealthy System Association of Volunteers and a member of the tree committee, said. “This year, we’re dedicating it to honor all the volunteers who have returned to their jobs within the hospital.”

Money raised from the fundraiser goes to three hospital programs: Wigs for Patients, Meals on Wheels and Hospitality House.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.