Mercyhealth easing visitor restrictions for non-COVID-19 patients

MADISON, Wis. — Mercyhealth is loosening its visitor restrictions for most patients citing a downward trend in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Starting Monday, the health care provider will allow one visitor per day for adult inpatients, adult outpatients undergoing a procedure, patients in the emergency department, and women who are in labor and/or recovering. Some exceptions may be made for special circumstances, according to a news release.

Pediatric and NICU patients will be allowed two visitors per day.

Visitations for patients in the COVID-19 unit will be made on a case-by-case basis.

While visitor restrictions are being loosened, all visitors must still follow COVID-19 safety protocols including mask wearing, social distancing and regular hand washing when entering and leaving rooms. Visitors must also be at least 18 years old and not have any flu-like or respiratory symptoms.

The healthcare provider’s visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

