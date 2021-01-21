Mercyhealth already contacting people eligible for COVID vaccine

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Mercyhealth says it is contacting patients aged 65 or older to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations starting next week.

The health provider says it’s already started the process of reaching out to people who qualify using the MyChart smartphone app. The notification includes an invitation to schedule an appointment to get the vaccine.

Those who don’t have a MyChart account can request an activation code by clicking on the “Request an Account” button at mercyhealthsystem.org.

Mercyhealth says based on its current supply, it will first offer the vaccine to people aged 75 and older before moving on to people between the ages of 65 and 74.

They say they also plan to reach out by mail, phone and email when possible. As of now, there is not a phone number to call to schedule an appointment or a waitlist.

Mercyhealth is reminding people to be patient, due to the large number of people wanting to get the vaccine and the limited supply. They say it may be some time before everyone is contacted to schedule an appointment.

In the meantime, they’re reminding everyone of the importance of continuing to wear a mask and maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus in the community.

