Merchant & Lucille

Merchant & Lucille
Operating out of Lucille
4pm-8pm
608-283-0000
www.merchantmadison.com

$25 INDIVIDUAL

APPETIZER

Small Caesar Salad (P)

Mixed Greens Salad (VE)

MAIN

10″ Pizza with Choice of Two Toppings
(Prepared hot or as a take-home kit)

DESSERT

Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta
with seasonal fruit (GF)

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

 

$40 FAMILY STYLE OPTIONS

APPETIZER

Large Caesar Salad (P)

Large Mixed Greens Salad (VE)

MAIN

Choose Two

10″ Pizzas with Two Toppings Each
(Prepared hot or as take-home kits)

DESSERT

Choose Two

Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta
with seasonal fruit (GF)

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

 

