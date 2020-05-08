Carryout so they can carry on
Check out the 100+ Madison-area restaurants offering carryout options to support local businesses.
Merchant & Lucille
Operating out of Lucille
4pm-8pm
608-283-0000
www.merchantmadison.com
$25 INDIVIDUAL
APPETIZER
Small Caesar Salad (P)
Mixed Greens Salad (VE)
MAIN
10″ Pizza with Choice of Two Toppings
(Prepared hot or as a take-home kit)
DESSERT
Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta
with seasonal fruit (GF)
Chocolate Fudge Brownie
$40 FAMILY STYLE OPTIONS
APPETIZER
Large Caesar Salad (P)
Large Mixed Greens Salad (VE)
MAIN
Choose Two
10″ Pizzas with Two Toppings Each
(Prepared hot or as take-home kits)
DESSERT
Choose Two
Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta
with seasonal fruit (GF)
Chocolate Fudge Brownie