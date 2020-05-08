Merchant & Lucille

Operating out of Lucille

4pm-8pm

608-283-0000

www.merchantmadison.com

$25 INDIVIDUAL

APPETIZER

Small Caesar Salad (P)

Mixed Greens Salad (VE)

MAIN

10″ Pizza with Choice of Two Toppings

(Prepared hot or as a take-home kit)

DESSERT

Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta

with seasonal fruit (GF)

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$40 FAMILY STYLE OPTIONS

APPETIZER

Large Caesar Salad (P)

Large Mixed Greens Salad (VE)

MAIN

Choose Two

10″ Pizzas with Two Toppings Each

(Prepared hot or as take-home kits)

DESSERT

Choose Two

Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta

with seasonal fruit (GF)

Chocolate Fudge Brownie