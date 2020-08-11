Merchandise stolen from Bed Bath & Beyond

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Officers found the front doors pried open of a Bed Bath & Beyond on Lien Road Tuesday at 4:45 a.m.

According to a release, officers responded to an alarm when they found the doors pried open. There were empty hangers inside the store.

Officers said it looked like merchandise was stolen. The intruders likely left out of a backdoor, the release said.

