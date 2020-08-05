Mercedes Electra Kohlhardt

SUN PRAIRIE / EAU CLAIRE – Mercedes Electra Kohlhardt, age 21, of Sun Prairie, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

She was born on April 19, 1999, in Madison, the daughter of Kasey (Reible) Kohlhardt and Matt Kohlhardt.

Mercedes graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 2017. She was a senior attending college at UW-Eau Claire as a full-time student, studying geography in hopes of becoming a park ranger in one of our National Parks. Please view her website here: https://kohlhardtm.wixsite.com/portfolio.

Mercedes, often called Merc, Meems, and Meme by her family and friends, enjoyed doing anything in nature. She stood up for what she believed in and would not back down in standing up for those who could not stand up for themselves. Mercedes had a smile and laugh that would light up any room. She participated in competitive co-ed cheer for three years while in high school, and never lost interest in watching the sport. Mercedes was the type of person who would tell it like it is to her friends and did not hold back. She had a sweet tooth unmatched by anyone else’s and often stashed candy in interesting places. Mercedes was a unique soul who would often make her friends laugh by doing goofy things. She loved the planet, environment, and would do anything to save the bees. As a child, she participated in Sun Prairie’s Kids4 program, only to become an employee at the Sun Prairie Media Center as a high schooler. She enjoyed making artwork and doing any type of crafts. Mercedes loved antiquing and often brought home unusual finds to create her many art projects with. She enjoyed things that brought her comfort like soft blankets and sweatshirts, fuzzy socks, and just being cozy in general.

Mercedes is survived by her father, Matt (Anke Miko) Kohlhardt and their children, Bentley and Annika; mother, Kasey (Andrew Tesch) Kohlhardt; grandparents, Patricia Reible, Roylene and Greg Galbraith, Greg and Sue Kohlhardt; great-grandmother, Bernita Borchert; and great-grandfather, Bill Borchert. She is also survived by close family friends, Trish, Mike, Hattie and Holden Hessling; and the love of her life, Adam Nielsen. Mercedes had many cousins, close friends, and colleagues who are mourning the loss of this bright soul.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Randy Reible; maternal great-grandparents, Arbie and Ruth Reible and Leon and Clarice Martinson; and paternal great-grandparents, Robert and Wilma Kohlhardt

The public may visit the family, drive-through style from the comfort and safety of their car, at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420