Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournament games will be played with no fans in attendance

MADISON, Wis. – Due to the fear of spreading COVID-19, all men’s and women’s NCAA tournament games will be played without the presence of fans.

NCAA President Mark Emmert shared the news in a statement on Wednesday afternoon, saying the decision is “in best interest of public health.”

Games will still be played as originally scheduled, but only in front of essential staff and players.

