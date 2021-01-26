Menomonee Falls police ask for help identifying man suspected of stealing purse from unlocked car

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Photo courtesy of the Menomonee Falls Police Department

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Menomonee Falls police are investigating after a man stole a purse from an unlocked vehicle at a convenience store.

Authorities said the victim of the theft was pumping gas at the Kwik Trip on Silver Spring Drive shortly after 10 a.m. on Jan. 19 when a man entered her vehicle and took her purse.

The man, alongside at least two other suspects, drove off in a stolen vehicle. Police said the suspects traveled eastbound on Silver Spring Drive.

Anyone with information about the theft or the occupants of the stolen vehicle is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 608-441-5505.

