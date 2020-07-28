Menominee Tribe closing offices amid COVID-19 outbreak

MADISON, Wis. — The Menominee Indian Tribe says it is shutting down its governmental offices for two weeks amid an “alarming rise” in COVID-19 cases, including tribal employees in four different departments on the reservation in northeast Wisconsin.

The tribe said Tuesday that employees in three other departments have had direct contact with those who tested positive. The governmental shutdown will not affect operations of the Menominee Casino in Keshena, about 50 miles northwest of Green Bay.

Also, the U.S. Department of Labor has reversed course and said Wisconsin residents who receive disability benefits may also get unemployment benefits made available due to the coronavirus pandemic.

