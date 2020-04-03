Menards limiting stores to guests 16 or older, no pets

MADISON, Wis. — Menards is no longer allowing children under the age of 16 in stores due to the COVID-19 crisis.

According to a message on its website, if a child that looks younger than 16 enters the store, employees will ask to see identification.

Pets are also not allowed in stores unless it is a Service dog.

The message thanks customers for keeping the stores and community safe.

Menards is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays right now.

