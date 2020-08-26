Memorial Union, Union South closes to the public starting Friday

Wisconsin Union staff member sanitizes a table. Photo courtesy of Jeff Miller

MADISON, Wis. — Starting Friday, Memorial Union Terrace and Union South’s Plaza will be closed to the public.

According to a release, there will be students-only events, activities and dining services Aug. 28-Sept. 1. After Sept. 1, Memorial Union and Union South will only be open to current University of Wisconsin–Madison students, staff and faculty for study spaces, dining services and meeting spaces for the fall semesters.

Anyone entering either area will be required to present a valid Wiscard and have to wear a mask of other face covering.

Food and beverage options will be available for pick-up to students, faculty and staff through Grubhub. Starting Sept. 2 through the semester there will be in-person ordering at some markets and cafes. There will also be on-site kiosks at der Rathskeller, Sett Pub, Prairie Fire and Peet’s Coffee starting Sept. 2.

There are enhanced cleaning protocols and spaced out seating throughout the unions.

“We, at the Wisconsin Union, are committed to providing a safe, clean environment for our UW–Madison students, staff and faculty,” said Mark Guthier, associate vice chancellor for student affairs and Wisconsin Union director. “With the needs of our campus community in mind, our team has come together to change our operations to allow for study spaces, dining service, meeting spaces, and events and activities that follow current public health guidelines.”

