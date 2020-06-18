Memorial Union Terrace to start phased reopening

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Union’s Memorial Union Terrace will start a phased reopening Monday with new protocols in place to practice physical distancing and other COVID-19 health guidelines.

According to a release, University of Wisconsin–Madison students, staff and faculty, Wisconsin Union members, Wisconsin Alumni Association members and active duty U.S. service members can make hour and a half long reservations for a dining area at the Terrace at no extra cost.

Others can buy a $5 one-day pass to make a reservation. In the initial phase of reopening, the Terrace will operate at no more than 25% capacity. One ID or guest pass is needed per reservation.

Community members and visitors can also buy an annual or lifetime Union Membership.

Seating will be reserved through OpenTable. Food and beverages can be ordered for on-site eating through Grubhub. Items will then be delivered to patrons dining on-side.

Reservations can be made from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dining reservations can be made starting at 9 a.m. the day of a planned visit and will only be accepted for day of.

“We are beginning a thoughtful, phased reopening that includes a reduced capacity to allow for physical distancing, cashless operations and other safety and health measures,” said Mark Guthier, associate vice chancellor for student affairs and Wisconsin Union director. “We look forward to welcoming more guests back ideally later this summer.”

Tables will be placed six-feet apart and patrons should not move table or chair placements.

Other safety protocols include employees wearing gloves and masks, extra hand sanitizing stations, not permitting outside food or beverages and scheduled cleaning of seating areas between reservations.

Temporary fencing will stay up, so seating stays for reservations and helps manage guidelines.

Spaces in Memorial Union are staying closed, but some restrooms will be accessible for those with reservations.

The release said there will be food and beverage pick-up available from the unions through Meals To-Go.

