Memorial Union Terrace chairs to return April 13

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — In a sign the seasons are changing, the Wisconsin Memorial Union says its iconic green, yellow and orange chairs will return to the terrace beginning on Wednesday, April 13.

The process of pulling out the chairs for another season is expected to take two or three days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Union (@wisconsinunion)

Chairs have populated the Memorial Union terrace along the shore of Lake Mendota for more than 90 years, starting with wood chairs in the 1920s before the university transitioned to the metal chairs with the sunburst design we know now.

Reopening dates for the Brat Stand and the BBQ Stand on the terrace have not yet been announced.

The Wisconsin Union also announced its anticipated schedule for the summer, including:

Lakeside Cinema, with free movies showing at 9 p.m. on Mondays from Memorial Day to Labor Day, as well as June 12 and 16, July 10 and 24, and August 7, hosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee

Open mic nights on Wednesdays beginning in late May

Free, live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings beginning in late May

Free, live jazz performances as part of the Madison Jazz Festival and Juneteenth Jubilee on June 18 and 19

For more event information through the spring and summer, you can visit the Terrace’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.