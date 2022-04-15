Memorial HS students stage walkout over opposition to Enbridge Line 5 in northern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Students at Madison Memorial High School walked out of class on Thursday to show their opposition to Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline that currently runs across parts of Wisconsin.

Enbridge plans to move a 12-mile section of the pipeline off the reservation of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa in the far northern part of the state. The pipeline company is proposing laying 41 miles of new pipes to detour around the reservation.

The students said they wanted to raise awareness about the pipeline’s history. Environmentalists and the students argued the pipeline has leaked 29 times, spilling more than one million gallons of oil into the environment.

“We really want to do whatever we can to stop Line 5 from being rebuilt. Because we’re students, we have to join together and do anything we can,” one student said.

The group urged concerned residents to contact the Wisconsin Department of Resources to make comments about the project. The DNR has extended public comment on the project’s draft environmental impact statement to Friday.

On Wednesday, Enbridge and multiple labor unions announced their intent to work together on the project, which they say would bring 700 direct construction jobs to the area.

