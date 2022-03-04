Memorial High School student arrested for false 911 calls, threat investigation continues

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department says it has arrested a Madison Memorial High School student for making multiple false 911 calls this week.

In an update Friday, police said the student was arrested on two counts of Misuse of 911 after allegedly calling the number twice this week, claiming he could see the outline of a gun in another student’s backpack.

Both times, the student called anonymously but named a different student as being the one with a gun. Police found the student who was accused of having a gun and did not find any weapons.

Officers were able to find the teen that was making the calls, who later allegedly confessed. Police say they are referring charges to the Dane County District Attorney’s office. The student was not named by police.

At this time it is unclear if the student was involved in other threats made at Memorial High School this week.

The police department says its detectives are continuing to actively investigate those other threats as part of a collaborative effort between the department and the Madison Metropolitan School District, whose administrators are continuing to provide support.

Officers continued to do extra patrols at Memorial High School on Friday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said, as part of the expanded presence police have had at the school since Wednesday. A team from MPD has also been at the school as they investigate the source of the threats.

Officials have indicated they believe there may be copycats involved and the person responsible for the threats is seeking media attention. As such, News 3 Now will not report further threats unless there is a disruption in the school day.

“The Madison Police Department recognizes the anxiety and stress these types of threats can create in our community and feel for the students and staff who have had their school week disrupted,” Fryer said as part of an updated incident report on the school threats.

As of Friday, none of the threats relating to MMSD schools have been deemed credible, with detectives quickly discrediting them.

