Memorial fund established to honor victims of Arboretum double homicide

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has launched a memorial fund for the Madison doctor and her husband who were killed in late March.

Organizers are hoping to raise $100,000 for the Beth Potter and Robin Carre Memorial Fund to establish scholarships in honor of Potter and build a memorial in the UW Arboretum.

Potter graduated from DFMCH’s Madison Family Medicine Residency Program and worked as a faculty member for 21 years.

“Beth and Robin embodied a holistic, multidimensional vision of wellness, incorporating service to society and advocacy in the mission to improve health and wellbeing for everyone,” officials said in their announcement. “They inspired their beloved three children, their students, their colleagues, their family and friends, and all those they encountered with their words, actions, and way of being in this world.”

The scholarships would allow UW-Madison DFMCH chief residents to attend leadership trainings, much like the one Potter was involved in.

The UW Arboretum memorial would include a bench that overlooks the Gardner Marsh Overlook, replacement of a section of the boardwalk leading to the overlook, ongoing maintenance, a commemorative tree and a commemorative steel leaf that would hang on a trellis connecting the Native Plant and Longnecker gardens.

Potter and Carre were both found in a ditch near Wingra Drive early on the morning of March 31. A criminal complaint alleges that their daughter’s boyfriend was one of two teens who shot and killed the couple.

