Memorial for Breonna Taylor held outside Wisconsin State Capitol

Breonna Taylor Vigil

MADISON, Wis. — Demonstrators have gathered in downtown Madison to attend a memorial for Breonna Taylor on Wednesday night.

Dozens are in attendance outside the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol.

The memorial has featured speakers, poetry and music. Demonstrators have also encouraged those in attendance to create real change in the community.

