Memorial for Breonna Taylor held outside Wisconsin State Capitol

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Demonstrators have gathered in downtown Madison to attend a memorial for Breonna Taylor on Wednesday night.

Dozens are in attendance outside the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol.

A memorial for Breonna Taylor is growing along the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison. There’s probably 20-25 people in attendance. Demonstrations are planned for the Madison area tonight. I’ll have updates for #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/Dy3sHSdyWW — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) September 24, 2020

The memorial has featured speakers, poetry and music. Demonstrators have also encouraged those in attendance to create real change in the community.

The Memorial for Breonna Taylor is continuing at the top of State Street in Madison. There’s been speakers, poetry, and music. The last message ended with the command for those in attendance to focus on creating real change. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/qDy3GafVLy — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) September 24, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.