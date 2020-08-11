Memorial bench created to honor Waunakee crossing guard

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Waunakee community members have found a special way to recognize a beloved crossing guard who passed away last month.

“Mr. Norm was a crossing guard here,” said Jenna Wallin. “He honestly put a smile on my face every morning I’d drop off the kids or pick them up. He was always the warm person you’d see in the parking lot and he’d wave to everyone.”

Norman Wildes worked as a crossing guard at Heritage Elementary School for 13 years. Along with waving to cars and connecting with kids, he also also volunteered his time inside the school.

“When he would get done with his paid crossing guard work, he’d go in and help the kindergarten teachers, help the kindergarten students, helping with a rotation in the literacy centers and doing whatever it would take to make sure that kindergarten experience was good,” said Heritage Elementary School Principal Dan Carter. “He volunteered his time regularly in that capacity.”

The community wanted to find a way to honor Mr. Norman’s kindness and positivity and decided to create a bench in his memory.

They raised $3,000 to pay for it in less than 24 hours.

The bench should be in place in about six weeks, in the spot where Mr. Norman always used to stand.

