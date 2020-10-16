Members announced for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Attorney General Josh Kaul has announced the members of the state’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force.

A partnership between the state Department of Justice and Wisconsin’s Indigenous communities, the unit has been assigned with “helping to fight the abduction, homicide, violence and trafficking of Indigenous women in Wisconsin.”

A news release Thursday said the task force will look at the factors behind the state’s missing and murdered Indigenous women and focus on the responses from social service organizations to improve data collection and reporting. Workgroups will also provide opportunities for the public to become involved.

Members include:

Tribal Treasurer Etta Burns, Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians

Elder and Peacemaker Renee Gralewicz, Brothertown Indian Nation

Representative Skye Alloway, Forest County Potawatomi

Representative Stephanie Begay, Ho-Chunk Nation

Secretary/Treasurer Michelle Beaudin, Tribal Governing Board, Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians

Police Chief TJ Bill, Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

Tribal Legislator Myrna Warrington, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin

Sokaogon Chippewa VOCA Director Zatrina Vollmar, Mole Lake Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

Councilwoman Jennifer Webster, Oneida Nation

Judge Gwendolyn Topping, Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

Chairwoman Susan Lowe, St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin

President Shannon Holsey, Stockbridge Munsee Band of Mohican Indians and Great Lakes Intertribal Council (GLITC)

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes

Michelle Bailey, Allied Direct Service Professional, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin

Police Chief Eric Boulanger, Oneida Nation

Renee Anne Goodrich, MMIW Family Member, Bad River Tribal Member

Attorney Eugenia Hedlund, Wisconsin Judicare, Inc.

Columbia County Medical Examiner Angela Hinze

Executive Director Pam Johnson, American Indians Against Abuse

Jamie Kellicut (Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians), Community Engagement & Indigenous Affairs Director, HIR Wellness Institute

Police Chief Tamara Larson, Frederic Police Department & Police Officer, St. Croix Tribal Police Department

Andrea Lemke, MMIW Family Member, Menominee Nation Absentee Shawnee

Tribal Elder Essie Leoso, Elder/MMIW Family Member, Bad River Tribal Member

Stephanie Lozano, Tribal Liaison, Wisconsin Department of Children and Families

State Representative Beth Meyers (Bayfield)

Monique Minkens, Director of Coalition Programs, End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin

Gail Nahwahquaw, Tribal Affairs Director, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Justine Rufus, Rural Coordinator, Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault

Alice Skenandore, Founder and Executive Director, Wise Women Gathering Place

State Senator Jeff Smith (Eau Claire)

Menominee County Sheriff Rebecca Smith

Kristin Welch, Lead Organizer, Menikanaehkem

Attorney Danica Zawieja, Assistant Tribal Attorney, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin

To be determined member, Tribal Elder

To be determined member, Wisconsin District Attorneys Association

To be determined member, Wisconsin Senate Republican Caucus

To be determined member, Wisconsin Assembly Republican Caucus

Details on the unit’s first meeting will be released at a later time.

