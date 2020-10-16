Members announced for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force
MADISON, Wis. — Attorney General Josh Kaul has announced the members of the state’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force.
A partnership between the state Department of Justice and Wisconsin’s Indigenous communities, the unit has been assigned with “helping to fight the abduction, homicide, violence and trafficking of Indigenous women in Wisconsin.”
A news release Thursday said the task force will look at the factors behind the state’s missing and murdered Indigenous women and focus on the responses from social service organizations to improve data collection and reporting. Workgroups will also provide opportunities for the public to become involved.
Members include:
- Tribal Treasurer Etta Burns, Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians
- Elder and Peacemaker Renee Gralewicz, Brothertown Indian Nation
- Representative Skye Alloway, Forest County Potawatomi
- Representative Stephanie Begay, Ho-Chunk Nation
- Secretary/Treasurer Michelle Beaudin, Tribal Governing Board, Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians
- Police Chief TJ Bill, Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
- Tribal Legislator Myrna Warrington, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin
- Sokaogon Chippewa VOCA Director Zatrina Vollmar, Mole Lake Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
- Councilwoman Jennifer Webster, Oneida Nation
- Judge Gwendolyn Topping, Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
- Chairwoman Susan Lowe, St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin
- President Shannon Holsey, Stockbridge Munsee Band of Mohican Indians and Great Lakes Intertribal Council (GLITC)
- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
- Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes
- Michelle Bailey, Allied Direct Service Professional, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin
- Police Chief Eric Boulanger, Oneida Nation
- Renee Anne Goodrich, MMIW Family Member, Bad River Tribal Member
- Attorney Eugenia Hedlund, Wisconsin Judicare, Inc.
- Columbia County Medical Examiner Angela Hinze
- Executive Director Pam Johnson, American Indians Against Abuse
- Jamie Kellicut (Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians), Community Engagement & Indigenous Affairs Director, HIR Wellness Institute
- Police Chief Tamara Larson, Frederic Police Department & Police Officer, St. Croix Tribal Police Department
- Andrea Lemke, MMIW Family Member, Menominee Nation Absentee Shawnee
- Tribal Elder Essie Leoso, Elder/MMIW Family Member, Bad River Tribal Member
- Stephanie Lozano, Tribal Liaison, Wisconsin Department of Children and Families
- State Representative Beth Meyers (Bayfield)
- Monique Minkens, Director of Coalition Programs, End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin
- Gail Nahwahquaw, Tribal Affairs Director, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Justine Rufus, Rural Coordinator, Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault
- Alice Skenandore, Founder and Executive Director, Wise Women Gathering Place
- State Senator Jeff Smith (Eau Claire)
- Menominee County Sheriff Rebecca Smith
- Kristin Welch, Lead Organizer, Menikanaehkem
- Attorney Danica Zawieja, Assistant Tribal Attorney, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin
- To be determined member, Tribal Elder
- To be determined member, Wisconsin District Attorneys Association
- To be determined member, Wisconsin Senate Republican Caucus
- To be determined member, Wisconsin Assembly Republican Caucus
Details on the unit’s first meeting will be released at a later time.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.