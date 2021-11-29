Member of Dodge County Emergency Response Team dies of COVID-19

by Logan Rude

Courtesy of the Dodge County Emergency Response Team

JUNEAU, Wis. — A member of Dodge County’s volunteer emergency response team died of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a Facebook post from the group.

Paul Kohlman, who worked with the Dodge County Emergency Response Team (DCERT) since 2008, died Saturday morning from COVID-19 complications.

In a Facebook post shared Monday, DCERT officials said Kohlman’s family is in need of financial assistance for his funeral arrangements. Money from a fundraiser set up in his name will go directly to Kohlman’s family.

The Dodge County Emergency Response Team was founded in 1982 to help local law enforcement, emergency responders, and firefighters with traffic control and scene security. The non-profit organization provides the service free of charge.

