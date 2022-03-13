Melvin ‘Mel’ Riley

by Obituaries

Melvin ‘Mel’ Riley, 82, of Richland Center, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison. He was born on June 17, 1939. Mel had a love for birds and a variety of animals. He was involved with the Jehovah’s Witnesses since 1978.

Mel is survived by his children: Heide (Otis) Schwichtenberg, Christel (John) Swan, Wesley (Deliverance) Riley, Pamela (Josh) Lemke; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; brother: Leslie (Amber) Riley; sister: Elaine Heritage; sister-in-law: Marlene Riley, Jeanne Riley, many nephews, and nieces.

Melvin was preceded in death by his wife Herta, infant daughter, parents, and siblings.

A celebration of Mel’s life will be held at the Pratt Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM with a burial to follow in the Bowen Cemetery. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Schmitt Woodland Hills (Westview) and VA Hospice.

