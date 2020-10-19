Melvin Halverson

Richard “Melvin” D. Halverson, 78 of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison.

Melvin was born on January 10, 1942 in Fort Atkinson, son of the late Howard and Lydia (Klug) Halverson.

Melvin had been the owner of Belmont Casino for 53 years. He enjoyed talking with his customers and friends and took many trips to Las Vegas with them.

Melvin is survived by his daughters, Korry (Roger) Jahnke and Laurie Halverson; grandchildren, Sierra Linton, Austin (Kayla) Linton and Kenzie Leith; great grandchild, Owen Linton; sisters, Marlene Jacobson and Sandy (Tim) Hooper; many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Halverson.

A Celebration of Melvin’s Life will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the American Legion Dugout in Fort Atkinson.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

