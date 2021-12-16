Melvin Charles Ramsey

by Obituaries

Melvin Charles Ramsey, age 67, passed away peacefully at home in Prairie du Sac on Dec. 14, 2021.

He was born in Baraboo on Nov. 11, 1954 to the late Abe and Elaine (Dumke) Ramsey. Melvin attended High School in Baraboo; following High School Melvin enlisted in the U. S. Army at the age of 17 with permission from his mother. He served in the U.S. Army and later the Army Reserves. While stationed in Ft. Hood, Texas, he served as an aircraft and helicopter mechanic; Melvin was fortunate to be able to enjoy his Badger Honor Flight in April of 2017. Upon his return from the service, Melvin attended and graduated from MATC where he earned an associates degree in auto mechanics. He started his mechanic career at George Holmes Tire, later Kayser Ford in Madison and Union Cab until his health no longer allowed him to work. Melvin was united in marriage to Janet McKeegan on Jan. 21, 1985, in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Melvin loved the outdoors, bow hunting with his brother Marvin and fishing with anyone who would go, but especially enjoyed it when his granddaughter, Jade joined him. A recent fishing trip to Arkansas and Missouri will be forever remembered. He had a soft spot for animals and was known to have many pets including squirrels, turtles, fish, and rabbits. Melvin enjoyed tipping a few beers with friends and family; but will be remembered for always willing to help out his friends and family anytime they needed a hand with a car or motorcycle. Mel had a love for riding his motorcycle and did so until recent years when he no longer could.

He is survived by his wife, Janet; their children, Jason “J.J.” (Sydney Russell) Ramsey, Brooke Ramsey, Melanie Ramsey and granddaughter, Jade Reeves.

Melvin is also survived by his son, Peter Good; grandchildren Andrea Holloway, Ryan Good, Justin Good, Miranda Good, Katie Good, Abbie Good; and great grandchildren Alyus Gerrish, Iraya Fultz, and Elijah Good.

Melvin is further survived by siblings, Marianne Lehmann, Walter (Donna) Ramsey, and Ron (Mary) Ramsey, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Christopher; his brother Marvin; and brother in-law Fred Lehman.

Janet and family would like to express their appreciation to the wonderful caregivers from Agrace, Kevin (RN), Mary (CNA), and Katie (Social Worker); and Amanda (RN) from U.W. Health Hepatology. A special thank you to Melvin’s daughter, Brooke for taking care of her dad and allowing him to remain comfortable at home.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:00 am at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service. Military Honors will be accorded by Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

