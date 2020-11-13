Melody Lynn Vos

MADISON – Melody Lynn Vos, age 59, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov 7, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wisconsin.

Melody was born to Roger and Dorothy Olson on Nov. 1, 1961 in Darlington, Wisconsin.

Mel enjoyed going for walks and relaxing on a warm sandy beach with her husband. She enjoyed boating and cheering on her beloved Wisconsin Badgers and Packers. She especially loved spending time and having fun with her family and friends. Mel’s infectious smile, quick wit and famous sense of humor always brought smiles, joy, and laughter to everyone. Mel was a unique and special lady who was always approachable and had a knack for making people feel good. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Mel is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Steven Vos; her son, Kyle Vos; her mother, Dorothy (Roger) Isley; her siblings, Lisa (Ted) Sauer, Mark Olson, and Jon (Kelly) Olson; her brother-in-law, David Vos (Shannon); her sisters-in-law, Teresa (Halil) Avci, Mary (Gary) Vados, Margo (Todd) Zimmerman, Cathy (Duane) Dickson, Jen (Paul) Vos Benkowski, and Ann (Dennis) McGinty; her sister-cousin, Jane Bronkow; her nieces and nephews, Laci Michels, Justin Sauer, Jesse Sauer, Jessica Olson, Chastity Olson, Dustin Olson, Suna Gunther, Benan Avci, Talia Avci, Kamran Avci, John Carroll, Kathryn DeLano, Jake Zimmerman, Katie Zimmerman, Erin Zimmerman, Justin Vos, Jordan Vos, Alex Vos, Hannah Vos, Taylor Bougie, Eli Vos Benkowski, Soren Vos Benkowski, Caleb Vos Benkowski, Nora McGinty and Evelyn McGinty; and many great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Olson; sisters, Debra Olson and Theresa Olson; and nephew, Cole Bougie.

Due to the public health crisis, a private service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

Memorials and cards of sympathy in Melody’s name may be mailed to Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care, PO Box 17 Lodi, WI 53555 and will be forwarded to the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Agrace HospiceCare or Second Harvest Food bank in memory of Melody.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

