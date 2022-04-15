Melanie “Mel” Anne Metz

Melanie “Mel” Anne Metz, age 37, left us unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, her birthday. She was born April 12, 1985 at Freeport Memorial Hospital, Freeport, IL. Melanie graduated from Janesville Craig High School, and Blackhawk Technical College, Janesville, WI, majoring in Welding. She held many welding positions across the Midwest, most recently working at Latitude, Corp., Verona, WI.

Although she struggled with depression, she had a light inside of her that touched many. Sadly, she couldn’t see it in herself. Her sense of humor was unsurpassed and she made everyone around her laugh.

Her creativity spanned in many ways; she was an avid artist, musician, and gardener. She was one with nature and enjoyed countless outdoor activities at national and state parks, but most of all, loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her nieces and nephew.

Melanie is survived by her mother, Denise Clark, father, Thomas Metz, bonus mother, Patti Haas Knaatz Metz; sister, Melissa (Mitch McKillip), sister, Megan Halvorson (Steve Schmitt), brother, Wyatt Dammen (Lainee McLennan), brother, Keith Dammen, partner, Jen Price; niece, Adia Metz, niece, Lynea Halvorson, nephew, James McKillip, niece, Lydia McKillip; grandmother, Darlene Eels, grandparents, Clifford and Judith Clark, great-grandmother, Willamena Heilman; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Lee Eels, grandparents, Rosemarie and Norman Metz, great-grandparents, Pearl and Raymond Clark, and great-grandfather, Arthur Heilman.

A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home.

