MADISON – Melanie Beth Walker, age 56, gained her angel wings on Friday, July 31, 2020.

She was born on April 7, 1964, to Maxine G. Floistad in Madison, at Madison General Hospital. Melanie was born and raised in Madison. She graduated from LaFollette High School in 1982 and attended MATC for college courses.

Melanie was previously employed full-time at American General Finance and American TV part time for many years in the financial department. Just before her 20th birthday Melanie met her soulmate David C. Walker and they were together for nine years before they were united in marriage on Oct. 2, 1993, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison. David and Melanie spent 36 amazing years together.

Melanie loved camping, the outdoors, loved to read, doing puzzles, her dogs and most especially Jubie, her miniature schnauzer.

Melanie is preceded in death by her mother, Maxine.

She is survived by her husband, David of 36 years; her loving dog, Jubie; many friends and family who will miss her dearly.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to James Ragland and the staff at Gunderson East Funeral Home for all their support and guidance at a difficult time.

