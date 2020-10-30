Melania Trump heading to Wisconsin on Saturday

Associated Press by Associated Press

WEST BEND, Wis. — Melania Trump plans to make solo campaign appearances for the president on Saturday in the battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

The first lady will head to West Bend in the southeastern part of the state, followed by a stop in the northeastern Pennsylvania town of Wapwallopen.

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are campaigning hard to win both states, where Trump scored narrow victories in 2016.

Both Trump and Biden have appeared multiple times in both states, and both are campaigning in Wisconsin on Friday.

Mrs. Trump made her first solo appearance of the 2020 campaign earlier this week in Pennsylvania.

She also warmed up the crowd at a Trump rally in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday.

