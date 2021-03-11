Meinerz raising money and awareness for Hugs 4 Alaina

Zach Hanley
Posted:
by Zach Hanley

WHITEWATER, Wis. – After his performance at the Senior Bowl and at UW-Whitewater’s Pro Day, Quinn Meinerz’s draft stock is on the rise.

But the Warhawk standout isn’t using all his new notoriety to help himself, instead he’s giving back to a former coach and his family. 

You can to buy “Belly of the Beast” gear here.

