Meinerz raising money and awareness for Hugs 4 Alaina

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

WHITEWATER, Wis. – After his performance at the Senior Bowl and at UW-Whitewater’s Pro Day, Quinn Meinerz’s draft stock is on the rise.

But the Warhawk standout isn’t using all his new notoriety to help himself, instead he’s giving back to a former coach and his family.

“She really is an inspiration to me” – @QMeinerz When @WarhawkFootball‘s Quinn Meinerz isn’t training for the draft, he’s raising money for @Hugs4Alaina. Buy a shirt and help raise awareness. Belly of the Beast tees ➡️ https://t.co/x69pEq0OKl pic.twitter.com/3RRpMSWbLP — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) March 11, 2021

You can to buy “Belly of the Beast” gear here.

