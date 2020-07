Meet the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s musicians

As concerts and large gatherings remain canceled amid COVID-19, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is sharing special performances on Live at Four. This week clarinetist JJ Koh, violinists Tim Kamps, Wes Luke and Hillary Hempel, and cellist Timothy Archbald share a performance from the plaza of Van Vleck hall.

