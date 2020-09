Meet the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra: The best of our Concerts on the Square series

Since the end of June Live at Four has introduced you to nearly 20 of the musicians that make up the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. Their Concerts on the Square series was canceled due to the pandemic, so we wanted to provide them an opportunity to still perform.

