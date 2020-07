Meet the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra musicians

Site staff by Site staff

Since you can’t attend Concerts on the Square because of the pandemic, we’re highlighting soloists from the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. Today we meet principal clarinetist Nancy Anderson playing a piece from a composer that is often featured at Concerts on the Square.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments