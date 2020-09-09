Meet the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra musicians: Sharing the joys of the viola

As summer comes to a close, so does Live at Four’s series on the musicians that make Concerts on the Square so special. With the 37th concert series a victim of the pandemic this year, Mark and Susan have been introducing the individual musicians from the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. This week, violist Diedre Buckley plays talks about her experience with the viola and how she fell in love with the instrument.

