Meet the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Musicians: A performance from a string quartet

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra holds a special performance in Tenney Park to make up for the fact that we can’t attend Concerts on the Square in person this year. This week’s performance showcases the orchestra’s string quartet featuring violinists Leanne League and Mary Theodore alongside violist Christopher Dozoryst and cellist Karl Lavine.

