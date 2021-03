Meet the Pets of the Week: Sparky and Coal

Let’s help Sparky and Coal find a forever home. These domestic shorthair mix cats enjoy napping in sunny spots, tummy rubs and snacks. If you’re interested, you can schedule an appointment at giveshelter.org.

