Meet the Pet of the Week: Wanda Maximoff

by Site staff

Wanda was brought to the Dane County Humane Society with chemical burns. She’s still recovering from her wounds and may have permanent scars, but that won’t stop her from cuddling with her new owner.

More information about the pets at the Dane County Humane Society is available on giveshelter.org.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.