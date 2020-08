Meet the Pet of the Week: Stormy Weathers

Site staff by Site staff

Stormy Weathers is a tuxedo cat with bright green eyes. The Dane County Humane Society said she’s always curious about her surroundings, she enjoys the company of people and she gets along with other cats.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments