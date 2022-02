Meet the Pet of the Week: Snowball

by Site staff

Snowball might be a bit skittish at first, but once he warms up to you, he’ll be your best friend. Our friends with the Dane County Humane Society say he’s a friendly, smart pup who enjoys playing in the snow.

