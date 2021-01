Meet the Pet of the Week: Sassy

Let’s help Sassy find a forever home. She’s a young domestic shorthair cat with golden eyes. She’s a little excitable at first but will quickly start to warm up and cuddle with you. She enjoys sunny window sills and a few treats now and then.

