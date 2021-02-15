Meet the Pet of the Week: Patrick

Site staff by Site staff

Our pet of the week is a 1-year-old Labrador retriever mix named Patrick. This larger sized canine is a bit shy, but he will be your best pal in no time. Being from Alabama, he’s not a big fan of the frigid weather, but still loves going for walks and playing outside. If you’re interested in meeting this young fella, you can schedule an appointment at giveshelter.org.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.