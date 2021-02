Meet the Pet of the Week: Ollie

Ollie is an adult lop eared rabbit. He’s a friendly ball of fluff that enjoys playtime and in no time will be cuddling with you. He enjoys hopping around and nibbling on a few tasty treats now and then.

