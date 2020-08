Meet the Pet of the Week: Lucky

Meet this week’s Pet of the Week: Lucky! Lucky is a senior cat looking to find his retirement home. He might be a little older, but he’s still got a lot of spunk left in him. He loves being petted, napping and quiet spaces.

