Meet the Pet of the Week: Jupiter

Jupiter is a 9-month-old pittie mix who was just transferred to Wisconsin from a shelter in Alabama. Our friends at the Dane County Humane Society say he’s an active dog that would do well in a home where he can run and play. Jupiter has limited sight in his left eye from an old injury, but he doesn’t let that stop him!

