Meet the Pet of the Week: Garyetta

Site staff by Site staff

Garyetta is a female adult cat who’s looking for a forever home. Our friends at the Dane County Humane Society describe her as a sweet, but slightly skittish girl who warms up to some good scratches and enjoys belly rubs.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.