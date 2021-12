Meet the Pet of the Week: Dazzle

by Site staff

This week’s Pet of the Week is Dazzle. This 7-year-old cat is shy at first but is very affectionate once she warms up. She’s looking for a quiet home where she can gain confidence at her own pace.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.