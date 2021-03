Meet the Pet of the Week: Dandy

This week’s Pet of the Week is a young terrier mix named Dandy. Our friends at the Dane County Humane Society say this sweet, energetic guy has plenty of spunk, and he’ll be your best exercise buddy.

