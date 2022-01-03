Meet the Pet of the Week: Buster

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — This week’s Pet of the Week is Buster. This 1-year-old boy gets excited when he sees his leash because he can’t wait to go on adventures.

He’s a sweet boy who enjoys getting pets and snuggles. Buster sits when asked and he does some fun tricks with his ears, including folding them over each other.

If you want to see Buster bust a move, stop by and visit him at the Dane County Human Society because he is strong and has high energy. He would do best in a home without young children.

