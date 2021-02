Meet the Pet of the Week: Bella

Site staff by Site staff

Bella is an adult lion-head rabbit. Our friends at the Dane County Humane Society say this silky bunny is a bit shy, but after some time she’ll snuggle up with you, especially if you pet her extra soft ears.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.