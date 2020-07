Meet the Pet of the Week: Baron

Site staff by Site staff

Baron is a sweet pit bull mix who loves having other dog friends around. He also enjoys being close to his people. Baron is very sensitive and cautious so he is in need of a patient owner with a positive training style.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments