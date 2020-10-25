Meet the Madison mom delivering warm cookies to strangers amid pandemic

Inside Peggy Hoffman's 'CookieXChange'

Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– Few things are more simple and scrumptious than a fresh, out-of-the-oven cookie. Madison’s Peggy Hoffman knows that, and it’s the framework behind her passion project, ‘The CookieXChange.’

Hoffman’s husband, who works in marketing, initially launched the cookie delivery company two years ago as a way to thank his customers. This spring, as the country shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hoffman took the reigns herself.

Relying only on word of mouth, she bakes and delivers warm cookies to customers across the Madison area. She asks for 24 hours advance notice.

The CookieXChange offers several options: chocolate chip, triple chocolate, peanut butter, and oatmeal raisin. Chocolate chip is the top seller. Cookies cost $26/dozen. Hoffman will even throw in a half-gallon of milk for an extra $5.

Hoffman says her favorite part of the job is connecting with strangers, something especially rare right now.

“I have the greatest job in the world,” Hoffman said, during an interview on News 3 Now Sunday morning. “Sometimes, cookies just say it better.” That’s actually The CookieXChange’s motto.

If you’d like to buy Hoffman’s cookies or send a dozen to someone else, you can email her at thecookieexchange@gmail.com or call her at (608) 395-7541.

