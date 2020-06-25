Meet the Chamber Orchestra Musicians: Midori Samson on bassoon

MADISON, Wis. — If this were a normal year, the first Concerts On The Square would be held tonight. Because of the pandemic, the event will not be held on the Capitol square. Instead, News 3 Now is presenting Concerts On The Square, Live At Four style. Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Andrew Sewell introduces this week’s musician, Midori Samson on the bassoon.

